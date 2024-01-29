Zerodha faces social media trolling after glitch, here are some reactions on X

Indian brokerage firm Zerodha, experienced a temporary disruptions in order placement for certain users on its widely used Kite platform this Sunday. Despite its reputation for a user-friendly interface and advanced features, the platform experienced intermittent glitches, temporarily impeding some traders from executing their orders with the usual seamless efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The service disruption caused significant inconvenience and distress among traders, as it not only rendered customers unable to access their account details but also posed challenges in placing orders or closing open positions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Acknowledging the issue, the company said, "Due to a connectivity issue, some of our users were intermittently facing issues with order placement on Kite. This issue is now resolved. We regret the inconvenience caused."

Soon after the glitch, hashtag 'Zerodha' gained momentum on X, triggering a cascade of responses from dissatisfied users. Here are some of the most notable memes circulating on the micro-blogging platform.

Posting a snippet from a movie starring Rajinikanth, a user expressed, "Zerodha attains the top position in the Glitch Association of India." Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Adapting a memorable line from Manoj Bajpayee's renowned dialogue in the acclaimed web series Mirzapur, a disgruntled trader humorously remarked, "Current sentiment among Zerodha users." Accompanied by an image of the actor, the caption playfully queried, “Where is the connectivity?"

A disordered cluster of computer cables reached X from a Zerodha user who remarked, “Technical issues." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another X user said, “ “I’ve been trying to trade on my Zerodha kite account since morning."

The trading application has encountered issues on multiple occasions, with the most recent incident marking the third known technical issue for Zerodha in the past few months. Previous challenges have consistently revolved around problems related to order visibility and execution. This recurring pattern of instability has persisted, causing frustration among users.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!