Founders of stockbroking platform Zerodha - brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath collectively withdrew ₹195.4 crore as compensation in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23). According to a report by Entracker.com, the Zerodha co-founders and whole-time directors took home ₹72 crore each as their annual remuneration during FY23.

In FY22, Zerodha’s board passed a resolution approving a remuneration of up to ₹100 crore each to three of its directors.

