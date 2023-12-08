Zerodha founders Kamath brothers' remuneration nears ₹200 crore in FY23, take home ₹72 crore each: Report
Founders of stockbroking platform Zerodha - brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath collectively withdrew ₹195.4 crore as compensation in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23). According to a report by Entracker.com, the Zerodha co-founders and whole-time directors took home ₹72 crore each as their annual remuneration during FY23.