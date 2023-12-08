comScore
Zerodha founders Kamath brothers' remuneration nears ₹200 crore in FY23, take home ₹72 crore each: Report

According to a report by Entracker.com, the Zerodha co-founders and whole-time directors took home ₹72 crore each as their annual remuneration during FY23.

Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, the founders of Zerodha

Founders of stockbroking platform Zerodha - brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath collectively withdrew 195.4 crore as compensation in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23). According to a report by Entracker.com, the Zerodha co-founders and whole-time directors took home 72 crore each as their annual remuneration during FY23.

In FY22, Zerodha’s board passed a resolution approving a remuneration of up to 100 crore each to three of its directors.

Published: 08 Dec 2023, 05:32 PM IST
