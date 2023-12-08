Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Zerodha founders Kamath brothers' remuneration nears 200 crore in FY23, take home 72 crore each: Report

Zerodha founders Kamath brothers' remuneration nears 200 crore in FY23, take home 72 crore each: Report

Livemint

  • According to a report by Entracker.com, the Zerodha co-founders and whole-time directors took home 72 crore each as their annual remuneration during FY23.

Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, the founders of Zerodha

Founders of stockbroking platform Zerodha - brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath collectively withdrew 195.4 crore as compensation in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23). According to a report by Entracker.com, the Zerodha co-founders and whole-time directors took home 72 crore each as their annual remuneration during FY23.

In FY22, Zerodha’s board passed a resolution approving a remuneration of up to 100 crore each to three of its directors.

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.