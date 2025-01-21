Nithin Kamath, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Zerodha, on Tuesday shared that the company now has more than 1.6 crore users without ever advertising and 30 per cent of these investors came through referrals.

He also claimed that all Zerodha investors trust the stock broking app with ₹6 lakh crore of their assets.

In a post on social media platform X, Kamath said: “Over 1.6 crore Indians trade and invest with us. Almost 30% of these investors came to us through referrals by other Zerodha customers. All Zerodha investors today trust us with 6 lakh crores of their assets.”

“We may be the only B2C company to have reached this scale without ever advertising. In hindsight, not advertising has helped us stay true to our philosophy of not pushing people to trade, no spam, etc.,” he added.

Kamath further said that if Zerodha had advertised, then it would have ended up paying a lot of profits to Google, Facebook etc.

“India is a very tough market to earn in, and even if we had advertised, we would have given up a lot of our profits to Google, Facebook/Meta, etc.,” he said.

Zerodha warns about scam Recently, Nithin Kamath shared a video on X and warned social media users against a scam which could potentially drain their bank accounts.

Through the video, Zerodha explained the modus oprendi of scammers once they get hold of the phone of their target and how people can protect themselves from such scams.

“Imagine this: A stranger approaches you and asks to use your phone to make an emergency call. Most well-meaning people would probably hand over their phone. But this is a new scam,” said the ZerodhaCEO, sharing the video.