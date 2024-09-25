Zerodha hits ₹8,320 crore revenue in FY24, profit at ₹4,700 crore, says CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath

India's largest stock broking platform Zerodha reported ₹8,320 crore revenue and ₹4,700 crore profit, according to co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath.

This is a big pull ahead from the ₹6,875 crore revenue and RS 2,907 crore profit reported in FY23. Then too, Zerodha saw its net profit surge by 39 per cent in FY23 from ₹2,094 crore in FY22; and its revenue grew by 35.5 per cent from ₹4,694 crore in FY22.

‘Unrealised Gains, Risks Materialising’ “The profits don’t consider the ~ ₹1,000 crore of unrealised gain, which will show in our financials. Given the profitability of the last three years, our net worth is almost ~40 per cent of the customer funds that we manage. It makes us one of the safest brokers to trade with,” Kamath added.

“Many risks … seem to be materialising simultaneously. We are already seeing revenue and profit plateau, and we are bracing for a big revenue hit later this year,” he added.

‘Bracing For Big Revenue Hit’ Kamath listed a number of reasons he foresees, Zerodha's numbers taking a hit. These are:

Expect a 10 per cent revenue dip after SEBI’s true-to-label circular goes live on October 1, 2024.

SEBI recently published a consultation paper on index derivatives that was open to public comments. “We expect this paper to materialise into regulation sometime in the next quarter. Index derivatives today are a significant portion of our revenue, and any change will impact us,” Kamath said. He anticipates a 30-50 per cent drop in revenue due to this.

STT goes up from October 1, 2024. Although the impact on options trading is minimal, Kamath anticipates a significant impact on futures trading.