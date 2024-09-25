Zerodha hits ₹8,320 crore revenue in FY24, profit at ₹4,700 crore, says CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath

India's largest stock broking platform Zerodha reported ₹8,320 crore revenue and ₹4,700 crore profit, according to co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath.
This is a big pull ahead from the ₹6,875 crore revenue and RS 2,907 crore profit reported in FY23. Then too, Zerodha saw its net profit surge by 39 per cent in FY23 from ₹2,094 crore in FY22; and its revenue grew by 35.5 per cent from ₹4,694 crore in FY22.
“The profits don’t consider the ~ ₹1,000 crore of unrealised gain, which will show in our financials. Given the profitability of the last three years, our net worth is almost ~40 per cent of the customer funds that we manage. It makes us one of the safest brokers to trade with,” Kamath added.
“Many risks … seem to be materialising simultaneously. We are already seeing revenue and profit plateau, and we are bracing for a big revenue hit later this year,” he added.
Kamath listed a number of reasons he foresees, Zerodha's numbers taking a hit. These are:
Kamath also highlighted the “risk of the bull market ending at any time”, noting that this would bring “significant drawdown”. He however added that Zerodha is “well covered” to tide over the lull period “with a lean team, efficient expenses and infrastructure and material costs, and a strong networth”.
