Bengaluru-based online stock brokerage firm Zerodha has now added ‘Nudges’ feature for mutual fund investments, that it already has for stock trading, to help investors avoid common mistakes and consider all risks before investing.

Some of the common mistakes that investors tend to make in mutual funds investments include ignoring the impact of costs, assuming that mutual funds (MFs) pay dividends, investing in unsuitable funds like credit funds, ignoring interest rate risk and frequently switching funds are relatively basic but can be costly, highlighted Zerodha in a tweet. Therefore, it has added Nudges for the same.

"Mutual fund investors have higher odds of building wealth if they focus on avoiding mistakes instead of chasing the "best fund." This is the goal of Nudges on Coin (coming soon on the app). We'll show you a Nudge to warn you so that you can consider all risks before investing," Coin by Zerodha said.

— Coin by Zerodha (@CoinByZerodha) February 8, 2022

The company already has the same feature for stock trading, which has been aimed to help investors avoid mistakes they tend to make during a stock order placement. Under the Nudge feature, investors are warned when they're about to break basic trading rules such as trading in risky illiquid instruments and penny stocks.

Zerodha, the Bengaluru-based brokerage, began operations in August 2010. The startup was launched by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath with their own funds and has zero debt. The retail brokerage firm has over 7 million customers that trade in stocks, currencies, commodities, mutual funds, bonds through Zerodha app.

Kite is its flagship trading platform with streaming market data, charts, and more which is available on Android and iOS devices. Whereas, Coin by Zerodha is a direct mutual funds platform - an order collection platform that collects orders on behalf of clients and places them on BSE StarMF for execution.

