Zerodha introduces ‘Privacy Mode’ on trading platform Kite; check details

Zerodha launches a ‘Privacy Mode’ on its trading platform Zerodha Kite to help users keep all sensitive information regarding investments and trading positions hidden.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published22 Aug 2024, 10:31 PM IST
Zerodha launched a new privacy feature on its Kite Web platform on August 22.

Brokerage platform Zerodha launched a ‘Privacy Mode’ on its trading platform Zerodha Kite, the company stated in a post on social media platform X on Thursday, August 22.

“You can now keep all your sensitive information regarding your investments and trading positions hidden using the new privacy mode on Kite web,” said the company.

The brokerage firm aims to make the platform easier for traders to use. The new feature will enable the user to choose to hide all the real-time changes in profit and losses, which may be distracting to the trader and tempting them to overtrade, according to the company.

“Constantly seeing real-time changes in P&L can often be distracting and may tempt you to overtrade. You can easily enable privacy mode, to hide all these values,” said Zerodha in the post.

If the trader wants to hide details like investment amounts, investment quantities, and the profit and loss when they display something on the platform, they will now have a choice to turn on the privacy mode to hide everything.

“If you are in a situation where you want to hide details like investment amounts, quantities, and P&L when displaying something on Kite, you can simply enable privacy mode,” the company said.

Zerodha also announced that the new feature will only be available for the Kite website and not the Kite app currently; they said it will soon be available for the application as well, as per the post.

The broking firm also disclosed that they are “working on” providing more watchlist tabs for investors. “Please provide more watchlist tabs as currently, we find less,” said CA Rishabh Jain, while replying to Zerodha's social media post.

Steps to Activate/Deactivate “Privacy Mode”:

Step 1: Click on your Client ID or Profile icon to activate the privacy mode.

Step 2: Toggle the “Privacy Mode” button on the dropdown menu.

Once the privacy mode is enabled, it will hide all the values on your dashboard, holdings, positions, and funds page.

Step 3: Click back on the Client ID or Profile icon.

Step 4: Toggle the “Privacy Mode” button off to disable the new feature.

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 10:31 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsZerodha introduces ‘Privacy Mode’ on trading platform Kite; check details

