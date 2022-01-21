Indian financial service Zerodha Broking Ltd is looking to build a team to work on mutual funds, the company said on Friday.

“To grow the capital markets in India and build simple, easy to understand investment solutions for the next 100 million investors, we feel mutual fund as a product needs to be reimagined," said Zerodha on its website.

“We are building the founding team and looking for passionate people to join us," it added.

Zerodha also posted the openings on Twitter and invited people to build a career in capital markets.

“We're hiring. If the capital markets interest you, and you want to build a career in them, we'd love to talk. No preference for MBAs, but we'd prefer if you don't say “synergy" too much," it said.

“We want to build simple and easy to understand investment solutions for the next 100 million investors at Zerodha AMC. We're looking for passionate people across tech and fund management to help us out," it added.

It followed it up with a listing of roles the company is hiring for. You can check it out here.

As per their website, Zerodha is looking for a full-time lead backend engineer, senior frontend engineer, equity fund manager, debt fund manager and risk manager.

All the jobs are based in Bengaluru, where the company is headquartered.

