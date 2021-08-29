The prolonged 'Work From Home' culture and long working hours have put an adverse impact on employees' health amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, several companies have taken this issue quite seriously. One such example is the Indian unicorn Zerodha Broking Limited.

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to share some surprising results that his company took to improve employees' health amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kamath said that after the first lockdown (March 2020), like everywhere, his team also faced health issues due to lack of physical activity, work-life balance, bad died and more.

Consequently, the billionaire thought of a new way to nudge his team to get healthy.

Post the first lockdown, like everywhere, our team @zerodhaonline as a whole was probably the unhealthiest ever, due to the lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance, bad diet, & more. We thought of a way to nudge the team to get healthy and the results are phenomenal. 1/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 28, 2021

He asked all Zerodha employees to set a 12-month get-healthy goal and update the progress every month to create accountability.

To increase the participation, Zerodha promised that employees who will reach their goal and stay fit and healthy would get a one-month salary as a bonus and one lucky draw for ₹10 lakh.

On our internal forum(@discourse), we asked everyone to set a 12-month get-healthy goal & update the progress every month, to create accountability. To increase participation, we said everyone who reaches the goal will get a 1-month salary as bonus & 1 lucky draw for ₹10lks 2/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 28, 2021

The monetary compensation and lottery money rewards showed phenomenal results, Kamath said on Twitter.

"The transformation stories are super inspiring & pushing others to take action as well. We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well," Zerodha CEO added.

Kamath is so impressed to see the results of Zerodha's ‘Get Healthy’ programme that he announced to run this permanently.

The transformation stories are super inspiring & pushing others to take action as well. We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently.

Sharing to seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs. 3/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 28, 2021

Kamath said he shared the inspiring story in order to seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.