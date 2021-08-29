This Indian unicorn promised 1-month salary as bonus, ₹10L lottery to employees who stay fit. And, this happened next1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
The 'Work From Home' culture has put an adverse impact on employees' health amid the Covid-19 pandemic
The prolonged 'Work From Home' culture and long working hours have put an adverse impact on employees' health amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
As a result, several companies have taken this issue quite seriously. One such example is the Indian unicorn Zerodha Broking Limited.
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to share some surprising results that his company took to improve employees' health amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kamath said that after the first lockdown (March 2020), like everywhere, his team also faced health issues due to lack of physical activity, work-life balance, bad died and more.
Consequently, the billionaire thought of a new way to nudge his team to get healthy.
He asked all Zerodha employees to set a 12-month get-healthy goal and update the progress every month to create accountability.
To increase the participation, Zerodha promised that employees who will reach their goal and stay fit and healthy would get a one-month salary as a bonus and one lucky draw for ₹10 lakh.
The monetary compensation and lottery money rewards showed phenomenal results, Kamath said on Twitter.
"The transformation stories are super inspiring & pushing others to take action as well. We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well," Zerodha CEO added.
Kamath is so impressed to see the results of Zerodha's ‘Get Healthy’ programme that he announced to run this permanently.
Kamath said he shared the inspiring story in order to seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs.
