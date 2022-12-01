Zerodha's Nithin Kamath advices students to stay in India; here's why

Commenting on Kamath's post, one user wrote, “Yes, India has the brightest future. But, the taxpayers here are not respected. Govt is continuously increasing the tax. We barely earn money to feed our family and invest what's left, not to give almost everything away to the govt. I won't think twice before moving abroad." Some other wrote, “If given a chance now to move abroad without hassles, half of India would move out. I assure you of the results. In fact i haven't come across a single NRI who is willing to take part in India's bright future as you claim it to be."