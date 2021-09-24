India's largest institutional broking firm Zerodha on Friday said that it has resolved the Kite mobile login issue after some users pointed out the app glitch earlier today. Zerodha's Kite app login issue was flagged on the day equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 350 points to hit the 60,000-mark for the first time in opening trade on Friday, led by strong gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS.

Similarly, Nifty soared 100.40 points or 0.56 per cent to its intra-day record of 17,923.35 in initial deals.

“The issue with login to Kite Mobile is now resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," Zerodha tweeted.

Some of our users are facing difficulties logging in on Kite mobile. We recommend using https://t.co/hKwSh2lPD9 on your browser while We look into this. We and will have this fixed shortly. We regret the inconvenience. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) September 24, 2021

“Some of our users are facing difficulties logging in on Kite mobile. We recommend using http://kite.zerodha.com on your browser while We look into this. We and will have this fixed shortly. We regret the inconvenience," it had said in a previous tweet.

It took little over 31 years for the Sensex to traverse from 1,000 points to the historic 60,000 level.

The benchmark index was at 1,000 points back on July 25, 1990 and took nearly 25 years before it touched the 30,000 mark on March 4, 2015.

The Sensex has climbed from the 30,000 level to 60,000 in little over six years, reflecting the overall bullishness in the market.

