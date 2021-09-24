Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Zerodha says Kite login issue resolved after users report glitch

Zerodha says Kite login issue resolved after users report glitch

Premium
A snapshot of Zerodha's Kite platform
1 min read . 11:27 AM IST Livemint

Sensex rallied over 350 points to hit the 60,000-mark for the first time in opening trade on Friday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's largest institutional broking firm Zerodha on Friday said that it has resolved the Kite mobile login issue after some users pointed out the app glitch earlier today. Zerodha's Kite app login issue was flagged on the day equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 350 points to hit the 60,000-mark for the first time in opening trade on Friday, led by strong gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS.

India's largest institutional broking firm Zerodha on Friday said that it has resolved the Kite mobile login issue after some users pointed out the app glitch earlier today. Zerodha's Kite app login issue was flagged on the day equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 350 points to hit the 60,000-mark for the first time in opening trade on Friday, led by strong gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS.

Similarly, Nifty soared 100.40 points or 0.56 per cent to its intra-day record of 17,923.35 in initial deals.

Similarly, Nifty soared 100.40 points or 0.56 per cent to its intra-day record of 17,923.35 in initial deals.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“The issue with login to Kite Mobile is now resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," Zerodha tweeted. 

“Some of our users are facing difficulties logging in on Kite mobile. We recommend using http://kite.zerodha.com on your browser while We look into this. We and will have this fixed shortly. We regret the inconvenience," it had said in a previous tweet. 

It took little over 31 years for the Sensex to traverse from 1,000 points to the historic 60,000 level.

The benchmark index was at 1,000 points back on July 25, 1990 and took nearly 25 years before it touched the 30,000 mark on March 4, 2015.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Coming soon: College degree courses with embedded appre ...

Premium

Things freelancers must know about GST payment

Premium

The Sony-Zee game plan for Indian Premier League

Premium

How the US Fed tapering bond purchases will impact India

The Sensex has climbed from the 30,000 level to 60,000 in little over six years, reflecting the overall bullishness in the market.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!