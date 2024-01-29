Zerodha tech glitch: Kite app 'connectivity issue' resolved, says brokerage firm

Zerodha, Indian brokerage firm, experienced temporary order placement disruptions for some users on its popular Kite platform due to a connectivity issue on Sunday. The platform, known for its user-friendly interface and advanced features, faced glitches for a period, leaving some traders unable to execute their orders seamlessly.

While the extent of the affected users and the duration of the disruption remain unclear, the quick resolution of the issue was not appreciated by many traders. One social media platform X user, commented under Zerodha's announcement, asking: 'who's is responsible for the losses? will @zerodhaonline pay??' This question underlines the financial implications such outages can have for traders, particularly in volatile market conditions.

“Error while executing order but then i opened the aap after few minutes my orders were already placed that too 6-7 times i hit a big loss because of your inconvenience i didn't know that my order were placed cause i repeatedly checked positions and order shame on you," another commented.

Meanwhile, another shared, “Same thing happened to me last year. Despite following up several times, I got the same (sic) response every time. Unfortunately you can’t get in touch with anyone. I moved out of zerodha thereafter."

