Bengaluru: Online brokerage Zerodha is planning to roll out a buyback plan for its employees worth ₹200 crores, at a self-assessed valuation of $2 billion, a senior executive of the company told Mint on Friday.

Close to 850 employees (80% of Zerodha’s employee base) will be eligible to participate in this buyback plan, which is expected to be rolled out in July, this year. The buyback will allow employees to sell up to 33% of their vested employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) to the company at a valuation of $2 billion.

In June last year, Zerodha had entered India’s unicorn stable after it spent ₹65 crore to buy back employee stocks at a value of $1 billion. Zerodha has been self-funded and never picked up external capital, since its inception in 2010.

It converted itself into a public limited company back in 2019, and currently its employees own 6%-6.5% of holding in the entity through ESOPs. Zerodha will be allocating newer ESOPs this year, which may push the overall ESOP pool to an 8% shareholding in the company.

“We continue to run Zerodha in the most cost-effective way and have gross margins up to 60%-70%. Our ambition is to keep rewarding employees who have contributed to this journey, along with the annual growth they achieve for Zerodha. The idea is to give 10% of our profits to buybacks every year," said Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath.

For the fiscal year ending March 2021 (FY’21), Zerodha more than doubled its yearly profits to ₹1000 crores, Kamath told Mint.

Zerodha garnered a profit of ₹442 crore in fiscal 2020 (FY’20), while posting a 15% growth in its revenue at ₹1,093.64 crore in FY’20 from ₹950 crore earned in FY19.

Mint on Friday reported that the company passed a resolution approving an annual remuneration of up to ₹100 crore each to its founders - Nikhil Kamath, Nithin Kamath and his spouse Seema Patil, according to regulatory filings.

While passing a special resolution on the remuneration for the founders of the unicorn, Patil has been promoted from director to a whole-time director in Zerodha.

The three will get a basic salary of ₹4.17 crore per month each along with perquisites and allowances of the same amount, adding to a neat ₹300 cr as salary per year.

Besides Patil, Madhav Kota Subramanya has also been appointed as a whole-time director of Zerodha for a period of 5 years effective May 10 and his remuneration will be ₹2 crore per annum.

Kamath told Mint that the approval may not essentially mean that the founders would draw out ₹100 crore as final salaries from the company.

“It is just the upper limit and may differ from the actual salaries we are drawing from the company. We have always drawn a certain portion of the profits and kept it away to mitigate any kind of company risks in the future," he said.

