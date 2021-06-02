Zerodha updates ‘Nudge’ feature on its Console platform; details here

“A smart way to get better at trading and investing is to learn from what is working for you in your favour and what’s not. Make a note of the reasons for taking a particular trade or investment. It could be based on any factor – gut-based, indicator-based, advisor-based, PE-based etc. Review these notes every once in a while, to figure which ones are generating profits and which losses," Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}