‘Zerodha wouldn't have happened if not for…’: See Nithin Kamath’s post

On the 30th anniversary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath on Sunday congratulated the exchange. Kamath said, Zerodha wouldn't have happened if not for NSE and NOW. The Zerodha CEO especially expressed his thoughts on NSE's Neat On Web (NOW) platform, a shared CTCL facility, which was launched in July 2008. He said that it felt like yesterday when NSE first offered the NOW platform which was freely offered to brokers.

