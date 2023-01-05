Home / Companies / News /  Zerodha-backed fintech receives debt broker license from Sebi

Zerodha-backed GoldenPi Technologies has become the first online bond platform provider to receive a debt brokerage license from market regulator Sebi. The Bengaluru-based fintech firm expects this development to spur greater trust in online bonds and debentures investment space.

In a release cited by PTI, Abhijit Roy, CEO, and co-founder, GoldenPi said, "We are extremely delighted to have received the license and are confident that this would incentivise more investors to invest in the debt market with utmost trust."

GoldenPi further stated that the license is expected to work as a catalyst for greater investor trust in the online bonds and debentures investment space.

The awarding of a debt broker license to GoldenPi comes after Sebi introduced regulations for online debt trading platforms last year.

In November last year, Sebi to streamline the operations of online bond platforms (OBPs) and to facilitate the participation of investors in the bond market directed that "such entity shall be a company incorporated in India and register itself as a stock broker in the debt segment of the stock exchanges."

GoldenPi incorporated in 2017, is an online marketplace to invest in Bonds & Debentures. At present, the company offers over 100 bonds and debentures on its online platform in the form of daily listings. Further, GoldenPi has over 3.7 lakh active users investing in a wide range of commodities such as corporate bonds, NCD, IPOs, and other fixed-income assets.

GoldenPi's vision is to make bonds available to all retail investors on its online platform.

