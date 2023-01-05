Zerodha-backed fintech receives debt broker license from Sebi1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Zerodha-backed GoldenPi Technologies has become the first online bond platform provider to receive a debt brokerage license from market regulator Sebi. The Bengaluru-based fintech firm expects this development to spur greater trust in online bonds and debentures investment space.