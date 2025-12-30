Rainmatter Capital, the venture investing arm of brokerage platform Zerodha, is doubling down on climate technology even as many Indian venture capital funds have slowed their investment in the sector.
Why Zerodha's Rainmatter is still writing climate cheques even as VCs pull back
SummaryRainmatter’s stance comes at a time when many Indian venture capital funds have grown cautious on climate-tech, a sector that, despite early optimism, has struggled to deliver healthy exits or meaningful scale.
