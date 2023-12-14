comScore
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath-backed Third Wave Coffee lays off 120 employees: Report

The decision comes months after the Bengaluru-based startup raised $35 million in its Series C funding round led by Creaegis, a private equity firm, Westbridge Capital and Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar, said the report.

Specialty coffee and food brand ‘Third Wave Coffee’ backed by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath along with Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini of Unacademy, has fired 100-120 employees, according to a report by news website Moneycontrol.

The decision comes months after the Bengaluru-based startup raised $35 million in its Series C funding round led by Creaegis, a private equity firm, Westbridge Capital and Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar, said the report.

 

Published: 14 Dec 2023, 10:47 PM IST
