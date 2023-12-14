Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath-backed Third Wave Coffee lays off 120 employees: Report

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath-backed Third Wave Coffee lays off 120 employees: Report

Livemint

  • The decision comes months after the Bengaluru-based startup raised $35 million in its Series C funding round led by Creaegis, a private equity firm, Westbridge Capital and Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar, said the report.

Third Wave Coffee earlier raised $35 million in Series C round

Specialty coffee and food brand ‘Third Wave Coffee’ backed by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath along with Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini of Unacademy, has fired 100-120 employees, according to a report by news website Moneycontrol.

The decision comes months after the Bengaluru-based startup raised $35 million in its Series C funding round led by Creaegis, a private equity firm, Westbridge Capital and Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar, said the report.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.