Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath-backed Third Wave Coffee lays off 120 employees: Report

Specialty coffee and food brand ‘Third Wave Coffee’ backed by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath along with Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini of Unacademy, has fired 100-120 employees, according to a report by news website Moneycontrol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision comes months after the Bengaluru-based startup raised $35 million in its Series C funding round led by Creaegis, a private equity firm, Westbridge Capital and Udaan’s Sujeet Kumar, said the report.

