Nithin Kamath observes youth are shifting from cricket to gaming and announces applications for The Gaming Fund. He encourages those in the industry to apply, highlighting the evolution of the gaming landscape.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath shared his observations on the evolving interests of the younger generation. Reflecting on his own childhood, Kamath noted a significant shift from traditional sports to digital gaming.

"When I was younger, cricket had all our attention, whether it was playing, watching or cheering.. it seems like in the younger generation today, cricket has been replaced with games," Kamath tweeted. "It's been intriguing to see how the gaming landscape has evolved over time.."

“The Gaming Fund's applications are open. If you or someone you know is building something in the industry (doesn’t only have to be a game), register here: https://airtable.com/appaTroW9uFyIHCfw/pagLfI98SReCMEj8u/form," he added.

Kamath's comments highlighted a broader trend seen worldwide, where digital gaming has become a dominant form of entertainment among youth, often surpassing traditional sports in popularity. This shift is fueled by advancements in technology and the increasing accessibility of gaming platforms.

“Cricket was our passion, but today's kids are deeply immersed in gaming. It's a reminder of how times change and new interests emerge. Know someone with a great gaming concept? Encourage them to apply and turn their vision into reality," one user commented on X.

“Dude, if you think cricket is replaced with games then please... Come to your senses. Yes gaming is growing, but it's not replacing cricket. Aaj ki match ke bad memes dekho," another contradicted.

"Nikhil I'm not suppose to message here but if you have little to read few minutes I'll send you my synopsis. It would be great if you can read and if the synopsis excites you, we can further discuss," one more user commented.

This statement comes at the time when India and South Africa have advanced to the T20 World Cup Final, both remaining undefeated through the group stage, Super Eights, and semifinals.

The teams arrived in Barbados on Thursday night for Saturday’s final, navigating a hectic schedule. South Africa faced a day-long wait for a delayed charter flight from Trinidad, while India flew in after their semifinal win over England in Guyana, landing around midnight.

