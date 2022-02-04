Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on tax arbitrage b/w dividend earnings and stake sales

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on tax arbitrage b/w dividend earnings and stake sales

File Photo of Nithin Kamath, CEO and co-founder of Zerodha.
1 min read . 09:03 PM IST Livemint

  • The Union Budget has proposed to cap the surcharge on LTCG at 15% for all listed and unlisted corporations.

Weighing in on the Union Budget's proposal to cap LTCG (long term capital gains tax) surcharge at 15%, Nithin Kamath said the move is welcome but argued that the tax arbitrage shouldn't be so large that everyone just focuses on valuations and not on profits and sustainability.

The Union Budget has proposed to cap the surcharge on LTCG at 15% for all listed and unlisted corporations. It is a response to a long-standing demand for new-age businesses. The reduction of surcharge is also expected to help investors in startups to reduce their overall cost of exit.

Kamath said he thinks the tax arbitrage that exists between earning through dividends dividends (~52%) vs earning through selling a stake (~24%) could be the reason why most new-age businesses are not profitable.

"Money is like a river, it flows where the conditions are conducive to its flow," the Zerodha founder and CEO who is known for his educational tweets on stock markets and business added.

"We need all types of businesses. Companies that aggressively spend on growth (apart from Google, FB, ads) which is plowed back to the economy; and companies that focus on profitability and being resilient, and help the economy even if the growth stops for a bit," he said

