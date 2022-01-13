1 min read.Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 09:03 PM ISTLivemint
Nithin Kamath, the Zerodha co-founder and CEO who is known for educational tweets on business and stock markets, said for this to happen, account aggregator will have to do what UPI did for payments.
Nithin Kamath sees one of the biggest Indian fintech opportunities is advisory to help Indians manage their personal finances better—investments, insurance etc.
The Zerodha co-founder and CEO, who is known for educational tweets on business and stock markets, said for this to happen, account aggregator will have to do what UPI did for payments. Hoping all banks, depositories, & RTAs will be on AA.
Over $400 billion went out of India to import gold vs $600 billion+ that came in through FPI, FDI & VC, Kamath said adding that instead of gold, some of that money was invested in Indian startups and listed companies, there could have been immense and inclusive local wealth creation.
