Nithin Kamath sees one of the biggest Indian fintech opportunities is advisory to help Indians manage their personal finances better—investments, insurance etc.

The Zerodha co-founder and CEO, who is known for educational tweets on business and stock markets, said for this to happen, account aggregator will have to do what UPI did for payments. Hoping all banks, depositories, & RTAs will be on AA.

Earlier, Nithin Kamath said the goal of every Indian fintech firm focusing on savings and investing should be to nudge people to back Indian entrepreneurs and think long term.

"If India has to become a $5 trillion economy and more, wealth creation from businesses doing well has to be local," the Zerodha founder and CEO further said.

Kamath shared an interesting statistic that drew parallels between gold imports and foreign investment in startups.

Over $400 billion went out of India to import gold vs $600 billion+ that came in through FPI, FDI & VC, Kamath said adding that instead of gold, some of that money was invested in Indian startups and listed companies, there could have been immense and inclusive local wealth creation.

