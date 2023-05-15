ZestMoney sees founder exits, uncertain future

ZestMoney sees founder exits, uncertain future1 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 11:57 PM IST
The founders of Indian digital lending platform ZestMoney have resigned two months after a planned acquisition by Walmart-owned PhonePe fell through. CEO Lizzie Chapman, CFO and COO Priya Sharma and CTO Ashish Anantharaman all stepped down from their roles at the Bangalore-based firm, throwing its future into doubt. While the trio will continue to hold a stake in the company, some 130 ZestMoney employees have already moved to PhonePe.
New Delhi: Two months after a deal to be acquired by Walmart-owned PhonePe fell through, all three founders of the Bangalore-based digital lending platform ZestMoney have resigned, plunging the eight-year-old company and its some 100 employees into uncertainty.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×