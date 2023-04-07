ZestMoney set to lay off around 100 employees after acquisition deal with PhonePe falls through1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Weeks after an acquisition deal with PhonePe fell through, Bengaluru-based buy now pay later platform ZestMoney has announced layoff plans. According to reports, the fintech company will trim its workforce by around 20% as part of its business continuity and survival plan. According to reports, this will affect around 100 of the company's employees.
