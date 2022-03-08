Zeta partner Mastercard to power next-gen credit processing for banks, fintechs

With Mastercard’s support and the integration of its capabilities in digital issuance, fraud and risk, loyalty solutions and more, Zeta aims to take the credit card processing industry from the age of fragmented, multi-vendor systems to an age of nimble, composable, single vendor systems that are truly responsive to changing cardholder needs and preferences. With both partners pre-configuring key capabilities behind the scenes, issuers will now be able to launch cards much faster, making it easier than ever to rapidly design and launch flexible, highly customizable card programs, said the banking tech unicorn.

