Zetwerk eyes ₹27,000 crore IPO valuation as over 30 investors weigh anchor book

Zetwerk, a business-to-business (B2B) manufacturing platform, is preparing to tap the public markets as it seeks to capitalise on growing investor interest in India's industrial growth story.
The company is looking to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the next few weeks at a valuation of around ₹27,000 crore ($3.1 billion), according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The IPO is expected to comprise a fresh issue of ₹2,830 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹2,200 crore by existing investors.