Zetwerk strengthens industrials portfolio with three acquisitions for 100 cr

The acquisition of Pinaka Aerospace brings Zetwerk a portfolio of clients and expertise across a wide range of electronic communication products in the A&D industry, such as radar systems, avionics, radars and other communication devices. It is expected that the addition of new capabilities will help Zetwerk cater to manufacturing needs of established public and private sector enterprises in the country. The company provides communication solutions to Indian defence units, government research facilities like DRDO and ISRO and enterprise clients like Carlisle, Tata, AVTEC, BEL, and HAL, among others.

