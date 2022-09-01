Zetwerk to appoint former ITC Agribiz CEO Sanjiv Rangrass to its board

Rangrass has had a long and illustrious career of 40 years at ITC Ltd, where he joined as a trainee and became the CEO of the company’s agribusiness unit before retiring in June 2022 as the conglomerate’s Group Head for R&D, Sustainability and projects
Global contract manufacturing platform Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses on Thursday said it would appoint Sanjiv Rangrass to its board as an Independent Director and Board Member.
Rangrass has had a long and illustrious career of 40 years at ITC Ltd, where he joined as a trainee and became the CEO of the company’s agribusiness unit before retiring in June 2022 as the conglomerate’s Group Head for R&D, Sustainability and projects.
He is also an active investor and has a track record of making angel investments in a few unicorns, including Zetwerk.
Commenting on the development, Amrit Acharya, Co-founder & CEO, Zetwerk said, “We are excited to announce that Sanjiv Rangrass will be joining Zetwerk’s board of directors.
Rangrass has witnessed Zetwerk’s journey from its initial days and thoroughly understands the company’s business, growth and culture.
As Zetwerk marches forward on its mission to become the world’s most preferred contract manufacturing platform, Rangrass will shape the company’s building blocks into long-term, sustainable engines of organizational growth. "
“I am thrilled to share that I will join Zetwerk’s incredible team as an Independent Director & Board Member. I am thankful for working with a brilliant and talented team and a sharp set of investors. It is an opportunity to be a part of transforming a growth-stage startup into a world-class institution," Sanjiv Rangrass said about his appointment.