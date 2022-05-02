Zilingo board jointly suspended CEO Ankiti Bose, not individual investor

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zilingo said that Ankiti Bose made certain harassment-related allegations only after she was suspended on 31 March and no past or present investor nominees on the board were made aware of the harassment claims prior to that
Zilingo, backed by Sequoia Capital India and Temasek Holdings Pte, on Monday said the decision to suspend Ankiti Bose from her post as chief executive officer over alleged discrepancies in the firm's accounts, was taken jointly by the board and not by any individual investor.
"After receiving certain complaints of a serious nature, the Board placed the CEO, Ankiti Bose on suspension pending a full investigation," the Singapore-based fashion technology startup said in a strongly-worded statement.
Zilingo further said that Bose made certain harassment-related allegations only after she was suspended on 31 March and no past or present investor nominees on the board were made aware of the harassment claims prior to that.
However, the company didn't elaborate on the allegations against its Indian-origin ex-CEO.
Refuting claims of a big investor in the firm being behind the decision to suspend Bose, it said, "this decision was taken jointly by the Board and the relevant shareholders pursuant to pre-agreed shareholders' voting rights and does not reflect the decision of a single shareholder."
Zilingo - an online fashion company that supplies technology to apparel merchants and factories -- was founded in 2015 by Ankiti Bose and chief technology officer Dhruv Kapoor.
On reports of Bose claiming that she was harassed, Zilingo said the suspended CEO told the board of the allegations only after 31 March and that the complaints do not allege harassment by any investor or board member.
"We wish to reiterate that following her suspension on 31 March, Ankiti Bose brought to the board's attention, for the first time, certain harassment-related allegations," it said. "To clarify, no past or present investor nominees on the Board were made aware of the harassment claims, until after she was suspended."
It added that "these complaints do not allege harassment by any investors or past/ current Board members."
Zilingo had been one of the highest-profile startups to emerge from Singapore until revelations about its accounting probe and the CEO’s suspension emerged this month.
Temasek, also based in Singapore and backed by its government, has expressed concern the meltdown is tainting its reputation and urged the company to fix the situation.
Zilingo had previously stated that its shareholders and board members received the information of discrepancies that needed investigation, after which major investors were authorised to suspend Bose.
According to reports, Bose has lawyered up and disputed allegations of wrongdoing. She further contended that her suspension was due in part to her complaints about harassment.
"Separately, we are disappointed by recent leaks of untrue information to the media in attempts to discredit the investigation, the Board, individual investors, and/or employees, even before the investigation has been completed.
"Despite these attempts, the Board remains committed to following due process and concluding the investigation expediently," the company said on Monday.
Zilingo said for the avoidance of doubt, "no guilt on anyone's part has yet been determined, as the investigations are still ongoing."
Zilingo was started as a Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce company. Over time, it became a global supply chain for the apparel industry, financing, and other services.
The firm, which has nearly 600 employees in eight countries, raised $226 million in its last fundraising round in early 2019. The fundraising had valued the company at about $1 billion.
As per publicly available records on Singapore's accounting regulator's website, the firm has not filed annual returns for 2020 and 2021 till now.