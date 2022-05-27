This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The cofounder of Zilingo, said that many of her personal documents appear to have been ‘improperly’ accessed and circulated on the internet, even as she secured an order against a twitter user for online harassment.
Ankiti Bose, the cofounder of Singapore-based fashion ecommerce firm Zilingo, said on Friday that many of her personal documents appear to have been ‘improperly’ accessed and circulated on the internet, even as she secured an order against a twitter user for online harassment.
“My personal photos, chats, documents, records may have all been improperly accessed and circulated without my consent.
Bose was fired by the company board on May 20 ‘with cause’, following an investigation into complaints received about alleged financial irregularities. On May 24, Mint reported that while the company board cited several charges, such as neglect, insubordination and failure to produce documents in her termination letter, it avoids any mention of financial fraud.
Bose has said that she has been subject to significant online harassment over the past few months.
On Friday, she said that she had secured an expedited protection order from the Singapore courts against a twitter user. The user was not named in her statement.
“The last 7 days have been extraordinarily difficult. In addition to the dispute playing out publicly (which ought to have been kept private as originally intended), the media and social media attention around Zilingo and myself have made it impossible to actually focus on what is important," she said.
“My apps are filled with hate messages and unfounded negative press, and I cannot even bear to unlock my phone without choking up. I have never experienced hate and threats of violence at this scale before.
Bose said that she had sought protection legally because of fears that there might be elements "that might benefit from intimidating me and maligning me by weaponizing the media and social media. I have tried to let it go and not think about who writes these blogs or tweets, but I draw the line at rape threats," she added.