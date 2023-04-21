Zilingo’s Bose sues Mahesh Murthy for ‘defamatory’ article1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Once a promising startup, with aspirations of becoming a unicorn, Zilingo entered into liquidation this January after failing to recover from the suspension of CEO Bose in March 2020, following an investigation into financial irregularities at the company, and her subsequent ouster.
New Delhi: Singapore-based fashion tech firm Zilingo’s co-founder Ankiti Bose has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy for accusing her of taking money from a startup illegally.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×