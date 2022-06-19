Zilingo co-founders make buyout offer a day ahead of board meet

Zilingo co-founder Dhruv Kapoor wrote to board that he had ‘firm investor commitments’ and was making a ‘preliminary, non-binding offer’ to pay off the $48 mn outstanding debt owed to Varde Partners and Indies Capital, and infuse $8 mn in fresh equity into the company
MUMBAI :The founders of Zilingo Pte have proposed to take back control of the fashion e-commerce company and prevent its liquidation, two people aware of the matter said. While co-founder Dhruv Kapoor has made the proposal to the board of the Sequoia Capital-backed company, co-founder Ankiti Bose has supported it.
On Sunday evening, Kapoor wrote to Zilingo’s board that he had “firm investor commitments" and was making a “preliminary, non-binding offer" to pay off the $48 million outstanding debt owed to Varde Partners and Indies Capital, and infuse $8 million in fresh equity into the company. Kapoor, who owns 8.5% stake in Zilingo, offered this deal as an “alternative to voluntary liquidation", but did not name the investor group backing the deal.
Kapoor’s proposal was immediately supported by Bose, who also owns 8.5% stake in the business.
“As founders, it is our ultimate responsibility to make sure that we do whatever it takes to make sure the lights stay on at Zilingo and in the homes of the hundreds of people who are part of it. No matter what our differences may be, at the end of the day, we started this company with the same goal. Today, we have come together to fight for that same goal," Bose said in a statement.
Kapoor declined to comment.
The proposal comes a day ahead of a board meeting on Monday, where voluntary liquidation, involving sale of Zilingo’s assets, is on the agenda.
The plan suggests a moratorium on debt repayment for the first 36 months after the proposal is accepted, after which it will be repaid in four equal instalments. It does not propose a sum to buy out existing investors, but offers to negotiate shareholding with existing investors, including Sequoia Capital and Temasek Holdings.
Merchant banker Strand Hanson is brokering the transaction and is negotiating with distressed investors to put together a deal on behalf of the cofounders, one of the two people cited above said. Strand Hanson did not respond to requests for comments. Zilingo, as well as Sequoia which owns 26.5% stake in the company, declined to comment.
Earlier this year, the company was valued at close to $970 million when it approached new investors for additional funding.
However, since then, Zilingo has lurched from one controversy to another. In March, co-founder Bose was suspended pending an investigation, following a whistleblower report alleging financial irregularities. Thereafter, the Zilingo board appointed Kroll to run an investigation.
Following the investigation, Ziligo fired Bose “with cause" on 20 May, and said that it was evaluating options to pay off lenders. Since then, multiple board members have resigned. Sequoia Capital’s Shailendra Singh stepped down and Sandeep Kher took charge as the VC firm’s representative on the board. Temasek Holdings’ Xu Wei Yang, and Burda Principal Investments’ Albert Shy, and Andre Soelistyo, chief executive of GoTo (formerly GoJek), also resigned from Zilingo’s board.