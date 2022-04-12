Zilingo is said to suspend CEO Ankiti Bose amid probe

The company made an aggressive pitch in its latest effort to raise fresh capital. Late last year, it forecast that core net revenue would rise from about $40 million in fiscal 2021 to roughly $60 million in fiscal 2022 and $100 million the year after, according to presentation documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. Zilingo said it anticipated breaking even on core Ebitda -- or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- in fiscal 2023 and then reach almost $200 million in fiscal 2026.