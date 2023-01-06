Zinc oxide maker JG Chemicals files preliminary papers with Sebi

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for investment in its material subsidiary BDJ Oxides, yhe firm said, adding it will use ₹45 crore in repayment of borrowings availed by its arm, ₹5.31 crore will be used for setting up a Research & Development centre, ₹65 crore will be used to fund the long-term working capital requirements of its material arm.

