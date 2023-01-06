Zinc oxide maker JG Chemicals files preliminary papers with Sebi

Zinc oxide manufacturer JG Chemicals on 6 January informed that it has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
According to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹202.50 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 57 lakh equity shares by its existing promoter group shareholders.
Vision Projects & Finvest Pvt Ltd will sell 36.40 lakh shares, Suresh Kumar Jhunjhunwala (HUF) will offload 12.70 lakh shares, Anirudh Jhunjhunwala (HUF) will divest 6.50 lakh shares and Jayanti Commercial Ltd will offer 1.40 lakh equity shares as per OFS.
Apart from this, the firm is mulling a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating to ₹40 crore or a secondary sale of 28.50 lakh equity shares by its selling shareholders or a combination thereof. The fresh issue size or offer-for-sale portion will be reduced, if such placement is undertaken.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for investment in its material subsidiary BDJ Oxides, yhe firm said, adding it will use ₹45 crore in repayment of borrowings availed by its arm, ₹5.31 crore will be used for setting up a Research & Development centre, ₹65 crore will be used to fund the long-term working capital requirements of its material arm.
It will also use ₹35 crore for funding the long-term working capital requirements of the company and other general corporate purposes.
JG Chemicals is the largest consumers of its product and also supplies to leading paints manufacturers, footwear players and cosmetics players in the country.
Centrum Capital Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.
