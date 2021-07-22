NEW DELHI: Online lingerie retailer Zivame has rolled out a new brand campaign encouraging women to give shape to their inner desires and promote body positivity. Zivame’s Dekho Maine Kya Kiya (Look, what I’ve done) campaign captures the confidence and freedom that comes with wearing the right intimate wear for one's body type.

The minute-long film showcases women across different age groups, different body profiles and different geographies, indulging in sweet moments of liberation and joy.

From a mother enjoying playful moments with her kids, a woman indulging in her love for dancing, a mature woman stepping out of her comfort zone to try something new, to young girls breaking norms and celebrating in their own style, the campaign brings alive how the right intimate wear can add to one’s body confidence.

Amisha Jain, chief executive of Zivame, said that the brand has always played the pivotal role of a catalyst in growing and changing perceptions in the intimate wear category in India. The new inclusive campaign encourages women to embrace their true selves.

"It's one of the larger campaigns marking our 10th year anniversary as well. The meaning of intimate wear and lingerie is changing from an imposition to being a true enabler of a personal style. Seeing this confident look, women are inspired to do what they wish to, explore new and exciting things and push boundaries. Here, Zivame is looking to lead the change through this campaign and expecting to further advance the conversation around the category and inclusivity," she added.

The campaign is currently being promoted across social media and digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The company plans to expand to mainstream media platforms over a period of time.

Puneet Kapoor, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas Bengaluru, said, “The genesis of the idea ‘Dekho Maine Kya Kiya’ comes from the liberation and confidence that the right intimate-wear allows. Intimate-wear that is uniquely made for different body-types. It celebrates women who push the boundaries with their unique ways as they go about their everyday with aplomb and tenacity."

