Mint Explainer: Can Zoho’s Arattai break the WhatsApp-Telegram duopoly in India?
Almost five years after it was launched, Zoho Corp's Arattai, an alternative to the global messaging giants, is topping App Store charts. But it will need a lot more than a viral moment to become a true homegrown alternative to WhatsApp and Telegram.
Sridhar Vembu's Zoho Corp. is back in the spotlight thanks to its messaging app Arattai, which it launched with little fanfare almost five years ago. Boosted by the government’s ‘Make in India’ push and rising US tariff tensions, the app has gone viral of late, topping the Apple App Store’s social networking charts.