What does Arattai bring to the table?

Arattai, which is available on both iOS and Android, mirrors global rivals such as WhatsApp and Telegram with its chat, call, and file-sharing features. It's a free, simple, privacy-focused messaging app through which users can chat, share media and documents, make voice and video calls, join groups and channels, and post stories. It works across smartphones, tablets and desktops, with up to five devices linked to one account and automatic syncing of messages, contacts, and settings. Currently, it does not allow users to import messages from other platforms.