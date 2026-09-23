Zoho bets on AI to rewrite the enterprise software playbook

Zoho is betting that artificial intelligence (AI) will reshape enterprise software in two ways: by changing how users interact with applications and by driving demand for faster-to-deploy, industry-specific software.

The Chennai-headquartered software company on Wednesday launched Zia Chat, which lets users work across Zoho’s more than 60 applications through a single AI interface, while expanding its push into vertical software with seven new industry-specific applications.

The moves come as AI agents increasingly take over tasks that employees once performed by navigating multiple software applications, putting pressure on traditional enterprise software models.

Gartner estimates that 40% of enterprise applications will feature task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from less than 5% in 2025. It also estimates that up to $234 billion of enterprise application software spending could be exposed to “agentic arbitrage” by 2030 as AI agents reduce the need for users to interact directly with traditional software interfaces.

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A new interface With Zia Chat, Zoho is not adding another chatbot to individual applications. The company wants it to become a common interface across its suite.

“The key is combining unstructured knowledge with very structured enterprise data. People are used to asking open-ended questions and now they want the same capability for their own data,” Zoho co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu said in an interaction with Mint.

Vembu calls this “AI for work” and a “frictionless interface for work”. Users can ask Zia to retrieve information, analyse records, prepare reports, draft emails and proposals, create tasks and schedule actions across applications. The system is built around Zoho’s existing identity, permissions and business data, while also allowing Zia to connect with software outside the Zoho ecosystem.

The launch comes as enterprise software companies rethink how users interact with their applications. Salesforce is expanding Agentforce to handle increasingly complex work across sales, service and commerce, while Microsoft and other large enterprise software providers are embedding AI agents into their application stacks. Salesforce recently unveiled AIforce, allowing its platform’s data, workflows, business logic and permissions to be accessed through AI interfaces including Claude.

Anthropic’s Claude is also increasingly being used by enterprises as an AI interface for work. More than 40,000 firms reportedly had applied to join its Claude Partner Network after its launch, while Claude can connect to enterprise applications through connectors and the Model Context Protocol.

The distinction is that Claude starts with a general-purpose AI model and connects into enterprise systems, while Zoho is starting with the enterprise applications, data, workflows and permissions and putting an AI interface over them.

Zoho is keeping the model layer open. Customers can bring their own models or use open-source models suggested by Zoho, while the company is also developing its own models.

“I believe the pure intelligence part will become a commodity because the large models are becoming more efficient to run and the small models are becoming more effective. Then you have this static software layer that is checking all of the LLM outputs. When these combine, you are going to get much more effective, much more efficient AI systems that are also much cheaper to run,” said Vembu.

Zoho is also building what Vembu calls a guardrail layer around AI, covering verification, correctness and data protection. It is not charging separately for Zia Chat. Customers can use the LLM of their choice, including models they already access through existing API relationships. Vembu said Zoho eventually wants to bundle AI into its overall pricing as the cost of running models falls.

Going vertical Zoho’s expansion into vertical SaaS is another response to the changing enterprise software market. The company has launched seven industry-specific offerings spanning retail, automotive, banking and financial services, healthcare, education, real estate and restaurants. These combine industry-specific workflows and regulatory requirements with Zoho’s existing suite.

The rationale is speed.

“The customers are demanding the time to value,” Vembu said. “They want to quickly deploy it, quickly see the benefit in their enterprise rather than invest tens of millions or hundreds of millions of dollars with years of development time or implementation time.”

Vembu said the company could expand the strategy to as many as 50 verticals over the next two to three years.

Zoho has not disclosed its FY26 revenue. In FY25, its operating revenue rose 17.7% to ₹12,313 crore, while net profit stood at ₹3,191 crore. Revenue from India grew 45% in 2025, according to the company, with Zoho Workplace, Zoho One, CRM, Books and People among the key growth drivers.

From bits to atoms AI advancements have also raised questions about where India’s technology advantage will lie as the economics of software change. Vembu believes India will need to combine its software capabilities with manufacturing and other physical industries.

“There is a critical question, will people just pay for bits alone? We have to package it with atoms,” he said.

Zoho has been investing in medical technology, robotics and semiconductors as part of that strategy. Its investments include medical device companies such as vTitan and Voxelgrids, as well as semiconductor companies SignalChip and Netrasemi.

Vembu said the investments are part of Zoho’s effort to combine software with physical products, creating a broader “bits and atoms” business rather than relying on software alone.