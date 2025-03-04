Companies
Zoho Corp plans to make public two foundational AI models this year
Summary
- The two foundational models will be based on 7 billion and 13 billion parameters, respectively, Shailesh Davey, who took over as Zoho Corp group CEO in January after the firm’s longstanding co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu stepped down to work as chief scientist on the firm’s AI projects, said.
Zoho Corp plans to make two artificial intelligence-based internal foundational models public by the end of the year, group chief executive officer Shailesh Davey said in an interview with Mint.
