Zoho’s pay freeze signals broader AI-led pressures for India’s software industry

New Delhi: Zoho Corp. co-founder Sridhar Vembu’s Tuesday warning that the company will not give salary hikes this year amid artificial intelligence (AI)-driven disruption could signal broader challenges for India’s software industry.
As Zoho’s profits came under pressure amid a sharp rise in employee costs, Mint’s review of the financials of software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms Darwinbox, TestMu (formerly LambdaTest) and LeadSquared also signals near-term profitability concerns across the information technology (IT) industry.