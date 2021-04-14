BENGALURU: Sridhar Vembu-led Zoho Corp on Wednesday launched Qntrl, a new business division, to address gaps in workflow process management.

As a business division of Zoho Corp, Qntrl integrates with products from sister divisions such as Zoho.com and ManageEngine. Launched as a separate division, Qntrl will focus exclusively on delivering a “sophisticated, yet easy-to-use workflow orchestration software that also integrates with technology from other vendors," Zoho said.

Qntrl enables users to centralise requests from all process stakeholders, ensure process compliance, enable contextual, workflow-centric collaboration, and automate repetitive tasks, among others.

“Qntrl delivers workflow solutions aimed at solving the widening gap in process management for modern, complex workflows that require tight alignment between multiple stakeholders. With Qntrl, department and process managers – also called orchestrators – gain more visibility, control, and automation over their workflows, making it easier for them to collaborate across stakeholders and departments," Zoho said in a statement.

"The market is well aware of the impact that data, AI/ML, and automation can have on businesses, but still struggles to employ tools to maximize BPO and workflow automation benefits. With Qntrl, Zoho is ambitiously working to democratize workflow orchestration in a flexible and compatible software package, removing mundane processes while improving enterprise efficiency," said Daniel Newman, principal analyst, Futurum Research.

In beta mode, Qntrl was generally available immediately. Paid plans start at ₹420 per user/month, with an annual contract. Qntrl also offers a free version for up to five users and three orchestrations.

