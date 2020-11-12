Zoho partners TCS to provide business solutions to large corporates

BENGALURU: Technology firm Zoho Corporation on Thursday said it has entered a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for a range of solutions to help provide better customer relationships and IT service management as well as e-commerce solutions for large corporates.

The partnership will allow global enterprise entities to realise new revenue opportunities, gain operational efficiency, and drive business success from anywhere, whether remote, in-office (or both), the company said in a statement.

The partnership will allow global enterprise entities to realise new revenue opportunities, gain operational efficiency, and drive business success from anywhere, whether remote, in-office (or both), the company said in a statement.

"TCS has a business-led approach to consulting and enterprise transformation. Zoho takes the same approach to its technology, offering a vertically integrated platform of leading business applications and services," said Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and chief executive of Zoho.

The company said that as an entry point, organisations can implement Zoho's seamless and centralised customer experience platform, CRM Plus, which unifies all customer-facing teams on a single interface and provides end-to-end, real-time, and contextual intelligence. “The platform sets a new standard for omni-channel customer engagement, sentiment collection and analysis, and prescriptive actions by leveraging Zoho's powerful analytics and AI engines."

Aarti Devi, global head, customer experience management, enterprise application services at TCS, said, "Enterprises are adopting best-of-breed product suites for customer service functions, because they provide the digital power and flexibility required to create the right engaging customer experience at the right moment."