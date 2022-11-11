Zoho slows hiring, Vembu says  tech  bubble  may  burst

At present, Zoho has more than 11,000 employees across the world. In July, the company announced it would hire 2000 employees to expand its operations in India and globally. Vembu said the company has hired most of the employees as per its previously announced plans. “We’re still hiring but very slowly. But the first thing I want is to ensure that the jobs of our employees are safe," Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu said in an interview on the sidelines of Zoholics India--the bootstrapped software-as-a-service (SaaS) company’s annual user conference held in Delhi on 8 November.