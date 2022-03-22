Zomato 10-minute delivery plan: What Deepinder Goyal said after backlash

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A day after the company's 10-minute delivery move was criticised by some, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has read out the fine print of the food-ordering app's latest service. "Hello Twitter, good morning. I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage)," Deepinder Goyal tweeted this morning.

He tweeted the 10-minute delivery service "will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only." He said Zomato delivery partners are not informed about the promised delivery time for both 10- and 30-minute deliveries.

"No penalties for late deliveries. No incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10- and 30-minute deliveries," Mr Goyal said on a Twitter thread. "We are building new food stations to enable to 10-minute service for specific customer locations only," he added.

“Again, 10-minute delivery is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery," he further said.

Online food delivery platform Zomato will soon start instant 10-minute food delivery, company founder Deepinder Goyal said on Monday.

"We continue to education our delivery partners on road safety, and provide accidental and life insurance as well," Goyal said in the tweet shared today.

Yes, we will also serve you Maggi through our 10-minute food stations," he added.

Sharing how the 10-minute deliveries will be achieved, Goyal on Monday said, "Each of our finishing stations will house bestseller items (~20-30 dishes) from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences. Luckily, the experience of having delivered 1.35 billion orders across India over the years makes our job a little easier. "

