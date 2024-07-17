On stage at Zomato's 16th anniversary celebrations, stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva roasted the food delivery app's platform fees, Blinkit handing charges and rain surge, to much laughter, including from CEO Deepinder Goyal.

The Roast In the video, which shows Sachdeva on stage and Goyal and Dhindsa among the audience, the comedian begins her piece by thanking Zomato and Goyal for the stage, following it up with a quip on possible "platform fees".

"Thank you Zomato, thank you Deepinder for providing us this stage tonight. Bas ab mujhe is baat ka daar hain, iski bhi platform fee no katlo," she jibed. (Translation: Thank you Zomato, thank you Deepinder for providing us this stage tonight. Now my only fear is that you may charge take platform fee for this.)

"Inka product manager na top floor pe bhaagta hua jata hain, ki baadal aagaye chalo bhai baarish ka surge laga du," she continued. (Translation: Their product manager runs to the roof to check for clouds so that "rain surge" can be applied.)

She also called out Blinkit's Dhindsa, by expressing confusion over handling charge, saying: "Albinder hain kaha aap? Blinkit mujhe samaj nahi aata. Delivery jab banda koi kar raha hain.. toh pakdaye gha na wo khaana...toh handling (fee?) kaise matlab?" (Translation: Albinder, where are you? I don't understand Blinkit. If someone is delivering food they will hold it right… so handling fee.. why?)

She also got in a little quip of the presence of Zomato's branded tape on all food orders adding, "Tum log apne phate hue note pe phi zomato ki tape lagate ho na?" (Translation: You guys (employees) use Zomato tape to fix torn notes too right?)

Watch Video Here Sachdeva posted the video to her Instagram handle with the caption: "Delivered a roast to Zomato, handling charge lete hai toh handle kar hi lenge." (Translation: Delivered a roast to Zomato, they take handling charge, so they will be able to handle this)

Zomato invited other popular comedians such as Gaurav Kapoor and Samay Raina for the roast as well. Besides this, the food delivery platform had full-page ad in a leading newspaper which was praised for its creativity, Hindustan Times reported.