Zomato and Swiggy pause gamification on app after Google notice

“With IPL people would like to focus on the match and order in food. Hence, we are hinging our hopes on this quarter, to get users back on to Swiggy, as we expect order frequencies to go up. IPL and other festivities could accelerate recovery by a quarter. We are already planning a new advertisement series to restore consumer confidence and will offer new constructs of deals, discounts and gamification," said Swiggy's chief operating officer (COO), Vivek Sunder in an earlier interaction with Mint.