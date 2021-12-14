Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Zomato appoints Anjalli Ravi as CSO, Nitin Savara as Deputy CFO

Zomato appoints Anjalli Ravi as CSO, Nitin Savara as Deputy CFO

On Tuesday, Zomato shares are trading flat at 143.05 on NSE.
1 min read . 02:11 PM IST Livemint

  • However, Zomato said neither Nitin Savara nor Anjalli Ravi is designated as a key managerial personnel

Zomato Ltd has appointed Nitin Savara Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Anjalli Ravi Kumar as Chief Sustainability Officer, the company informed the stock exchanges today.

However, Zomato said neither Nitin Savara nor Anjalli Ravi is designated as a key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and the listing regulations.

The company has consistently focused on corporate sustainability and Kumar's appointment is to take "our initiatives to the next level and ensure our growth is sensitive to both environment and society", Zomato said in a statement.

A Harvard Kennedy School alumnus, Kumar worked as Unilever as Global Sustainability Director. She is a recipient of the Unilever Global Heroes Award in 2017 for launching a unique mobile skilling programme that reached over a million women in five countries, it added.

She has also worked with KPMG's Climate Change Advisory practice in the past, the company said.

On the other hand, Savara who was earlier a Partner at EY, will work with Zomato CFO Akshant Goyal.

His core areas of expertise are finance, tax, M&A and deal structuring and had closely worked with the the company as an advisor, and was an integral part of various acquisitions and other key initiatives, leading up to the IPO, Zomato said.

