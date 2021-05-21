NEW DELHI: Online food ordering platform Zomato on Friday announced that it has commenced vaccination of its delivery partners in the national capital region.

Vaccination drive for partners in the region started last week; with the company kickstarting vaccination drives in Mumbai and Bengaluru tomorrow.

Vaccination status of delivery partners will soon also be visible on the food ordering app. In all, over 1,50,00 partners could be vaccinated.

“In one of the largest efforts of its kind, we are facilitating a free and safe vaccination drive for more than 150,000 of our frontline staff and employees. Thousands of our delivery partners are already vaccinated," Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato said on social media platform Twitter on Friday.

The company has partnered with Max Healthcare for the vaccination drive.

Earlier this week, Swiggy too began vaccinating its delivery partners and staff working at its grocery delivery service Instamart—in the city of Bengaluru.

Gig economy workers have been on the frontline—delivering food and essential products such as medicines and care packages during the ongoing surge in covid-19 cases. With a more contagious wave of infections gripping India, companies are trying to ramp up vaccination coverage wherever possible.

Zomato will also encourage partners to get vaccinated on their own while covering the cost of their inoculation.

“Mumbai and Bangalore vaccinations start tomorrow. Multiple other cities next week. The safety of our customers is the #1 priority for us and our delivery partners who have selflessly and safely delivered hundreds of millions of orders during the pandemic. And while we set up camps in various other cities over the next few days, we are also encouraging our delivery partners to get vaccinated on their own. We are more than covering for the cost—we are incentivising our delivery partners to find a slot in their vicinity asap," Goyal added.

We continue to educate our delivery partners on the importance of getting vaccinated. The vaccination status of our delivery partners will soon also be visible on the Zomato app, he said.

